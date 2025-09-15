IndiGo to fly India's 1st A321XLR to Athens
IndiGo is set to launch six weekly direct flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting January 2026, using India's first Airbus A321XLR.
This new route makes IndiGo the only Indian airline flying straight to Greece, opening up easier access for travelers heading to iconic spots like Santorini and Mykonos.
What to expect on board
The A321XLR is built for long trips but keeps things efficient—expect comfy IndiGoStretch seats and in-flight entertainment.
There'll be three flights a week from each city, so planning that Greek getaway just got simpler.
More European connections on the horizon
This move is part of IndiGo's plan to strengthen its presence in Europe and boost tourism between India and Greece.
CEO Pieter Elbers called the Athens route a "symbolic milestone" for their international ambitions, and indicated IndiGo aims to connect to more points in Greece in the future.