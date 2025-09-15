IndiGo to fly India's 1st A321XLR to Athens

The A321XLR is built for long trips but keeps things efficient—expect comfy IndiGoStretch seats and in-flight entertainment. There'll be three flights a week from each city, so planning that Greek getaway just got simpler.

More European connections on the horizon

This move is part of IndiGo's plan to strengthen its presence in Europe and boost tourism between India and Greece.

CEO Pieter Elbers called the Athens route a "symbolic milestone" for their international ambitions, and indicated IndiGo aims to connect to more points in Greece in the future.