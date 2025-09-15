Indus Towers shares gain 2% on international expansion plans

The company's financials tell a positive story

The company's been on a roll—its annual revenue more than doubled from ₹13,954 crore in 2021 to ₹30,123 crore in 2025, and net profit climbed to nearly ₹9,932 crore.

Plus, its debt-to-equity ratio dropped sharply (from 0.44 to just 0.07), showing healthier finances as demand for mobile services keeps growing in India and now abroad.