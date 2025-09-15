Next Article
Indus Towers shares gain 2% on international expansion plans
Indus Towers's shares got a nice 2% boost on Monday morning, hitting ₹369.20 following a recent announcement about foraying into international markets.
The move, along with some recent clarifications about trading activity, seems to have influenced investor sentiment regarding the telecom infrastructure giant.
The company's financials tell a positive story
The company's been on a roll—its annual revenue more than doubled from ₹13,954 crore in 2021 to ₹30,123 crore in 2025, and net profit climbed to nearly ₹9,932 crore.
Plus, its debt-to-equity ratio dropped sharply (from 0.44 to just 0.07), showing healthier finances as demand for mobile services keeps growing in India and now abroad.