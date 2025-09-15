J.K. Cement's stock slips despite higher revenue, profit Business Sep 15, 2025

J.K. Cement's stock slipped by 2.18% on Monday morning, trading at ₹6,412—even though the company just posted higher revenue and profit for the year ending March 2025.

So, while the market seemed unimpressed today, J.K. Cement actually pulled in ₹11,879 crore in revenue and ₹872 crore in net profit—both up from last year.