J.K. Cement's stock slips despite higher revenue, profit
J.K. Cement's stock slipped by 2.18% on Monday morning, trading at ₹6,412—even though the company just posted higher revenue and profit for the year ending March 2025.
So, while the market seemed unimpressed today, J.K. Cement actually pulled in ₹11,879 crore in revenue and ₹872 crore in net profit—both up from last year.
Other key updates from the company
The company is planning to merge with its subsidiary Toshali Cements.
There's also a board meeting set for November 1 to review recent financials, and shareholders got some good news with a final dividend of ₹15 per share announced back in July.