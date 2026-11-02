IndiGo to hire 1,000 pilots by March-end in record move
Business
IndiGo, India's airline, is set to have 1,000 pilots in total by next March-end, a record move for the country's aviation scene.
This comes after some major schedule hiccups in December 2025 and follows the addition of 600 new pilots earlier in 2026.
CEO Willie Walsh cites FDTL deadline
CEO Willie Walsh says boosting pilot numbers is crucial to meet FDTL regulations by next March. IndiGo is also looking to add more pilots as it expands internationally with new Airbus A350s.
While fuel costs and high airport charges are big challenges, Walsh is exploring fuel hedging and even considering Navi Mumbai airport for long-haul routes, all part of keeping IndiGo ahead in a tough global market.