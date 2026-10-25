IndiGo to launch international flights from NMIA in February 2027
IndiGo is set to launch international flights from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting February 2027.
This move, in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings, shifts 12 daily departures from the busy Mumbai airport to NMIA, opening up direct routes to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dhaka, and Jakarta.
A Kathmandu route is also on the way by July 2027.
IndiGo and Adani plan NMIA hub
By moving these flights (plus some domestic connections) to NMIA, IndiGo hopes to ease congestion at Mumbai's main airport and make travel smoother for everyone.
The airline and Adani are teaming up on necessary infrastructure at NMIA so passengers can easily switch between domestic and international flights.
The goal? To turn Navi Mumbai into a major hub for future trips across Asia, Africa, and Europe.