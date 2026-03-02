IndiGo to launch Kolkata-Shanghai flights from March 29

IndiGo is starting daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, 2026, using A320 aircraft. This move expands IndiGo's international network and gives travelers an easy new way to connect eastern India with China.

Flight timings and ticket booking Flights leave Kolkata at 9:45pm landing in Shanghai at 4:40am the return departs Shanghai at 5:40am and reaches Kolkata by 9:05am.

Fares were not disclosed.

You can book tickets on IndiGo's website or app.

Route connects West Bengal to China's financial hub This new route links West Bengal directly to one of the world's biggest financial hubs, making it easier for business travelers and tourists alike. It also supports trade in marine products, leather goods, and textiles.

The launch follows IndiGo's recent restart of Kolkata-Guangzhou flights.