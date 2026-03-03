IndiGo to launch non-stop flights to Reunion Island Business Mar 03, 2026

IndiGo is starting non-stop flights from Chennai to Reunion Island three times a week, beginning April 29, 2026.

This new route adds to IndiGo's growing international network and makes it even easier for South Indian travelers to explore this scenic French island.

Bookings are already open on their website, app, and through partners.