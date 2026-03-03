IndiGo to launch non-stop flights to Reunion Island
IndiGo is starting non-stop flights from Chennai to Reunion Island three times a week, beginning April 29, 2026.
This new route adds to IndiGo's growing international network and makes it even easier for South Indian travelers to explore this scenic French island.
Bookings are already open on their website, app, and through partners.
A look at the flight schedule
Flights will run every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
You'll leave Chennai at 12:20pm and reach Reunion by 5:10pm local time.
The return trip departs Reunion at 6:10pm and lands in Chennai at 2:10am the next day.
Direct flights will cut down travel time significantly
Right now, getting to Reunion often involves long layovers and lengthy travel times.
These direct flights provide a nonstop service over a distance of about 4,600km.
It's perfect if you're looking to hike volcanoes or check out the island's unique culture without wasting time in transit.