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Home / News / Business News / IndiGo operating these select Gulf flights today: Check list
IndiGo operating these select Gulf flights today: Check list
IndiGo has advised passengers to check flight status before heading to airports

IndiGo operating these select Gulf flights today: Check list

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 22, 2026
03:11 pm
What's the story

IndiGo has announced plans to operate select Gulf flights today. The decision comes in light of the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to airports as last-minute changes are possible. In a travel update on X, IndiGo reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and connectivity.

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Take a look at the flights

Operational guidelines

Operations in line with safety requirements

IndiGo has clarified that its operations are in line with safety requirements and regulatory approvals. The airline said, "As part of this effort, we are operating the below-mentioned flights on 22 March 2026, in line with prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals." This statement emphasizes IndiGo's adherence to established protocols amid the current geopolitical climate.

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Customer assistance

Dedicated contact center desk

To further assist passengers during this time, IndiGo said a dedicated contact center desk remains available. This move is part of IndiGo's efforts to ensure a seamless travel experience despite the ongoing tensions in the region.

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