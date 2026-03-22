IndiGo has advised passengers to check flight status before heading to airports

IndiGo operating these select Gulf flights today: Check list

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Mar 22, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

IndiGo has announced plans to operate select Gulf flights today. The decision comes in light of the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to airports as last-minute changes are possible. In a travel update on X, IndiGo reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and connectivity.