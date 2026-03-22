IndiGo operating these select Gulf flights today: Check list
What's the story
IndiGo has announced plans to operate select Gulf flights today. The decision comes in light of the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to airports as last-minute changes are possible. In a travel update on X, IndiGo reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and connectivity.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the flights
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 21, 2026
At IndiGo, our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East.
As part of this effort, we are operating the below-mentioned flights on 22 March 2026, in line… pic.twitter.com/bcBdAvbepm
Operational guidelines
Operations in line with safety requirements
IndiGo has clarified that its operations are in line with safety requirements and regulatory approvals. The airline said, "As part of this effort, we are operating the below-mentioned flights on 22 March 2026, in line with prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals." This statement emphasizes IndiGo's adherence to established protocols amid the current geopolitical climate.
Customer assistance
Dedicated contact center desk
To further assist passengers during this time, IndiGo said a dedicated contact center desk remains available. This move is part of IndiGo's efforts to ensure a seamless travel experience despite the ongoing tensions in the region.