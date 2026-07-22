IndiGo to report Q1 FY27 results with profits under pressure
Business
IndiGo is about to share its Q1 FY27 results, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.
While the airline pulled in more money thanks to higher ticket prices, rising fuel costs from the West Asia conflict, and disrupted flight routes have made it tough to keep profits up.
Even with airfare hikes, the extra expenses seem hard to shake off.
Analysts: IndiGo sales near 19% YoY
Analysts predict IndiGo's sales jumped nearly 19% compared with last year, but profits could drop by almost one-half.
Some estimates are more optimistic: Elara Capital sees potential for higher profit if foreign exchange gains kick in.
Despite domestic air traffic dipping recently, IndiGo actually grew its market share to 66.3% in June.
So while making money is tricky right now, IndiGo isn't slowing down on growth.