IndiGo to start Jewar flights, serve over 16 cities
Business
IndiGo is set to launch flights from the new Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar starting June 15, 2026.
With this move, IndiGo will connect NIA to over 16 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow, making it the airline flying out of all three NCR airports: IGI, Hindon, and now NIA.
NIA eases western UP travel
NIA's spot on the Yamuna Expressway means easier travel for folks in western Uttar Pradesh and better access across the NCR.
IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh called it a gateway that fits perfectly with India's fast-growing aviation scene.
Bookings for these new routes are being opened progressively on IndiGo's website, app, and through travel partners, so you can start planning your next trip early!