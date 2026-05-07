IndiGo to start Jewar flights, serve over 16 cities

NIA eases western UP travel

NIA's spot on the Yamuna Expressway means easier travel for folks in western Uttar Pradesh and better access across the NCR.

IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh called it a gateway that fits perfectly with India's fast-growing aviation scene.

Bookings for these new routes are being opened progressively on IndiGo's website, app, and through travel partners, so you can start planning your next trip early!