IndiGo to trial OptiClimb AI advising takeoff speeds, saving 60-65kg

IndiGo OptiClimb adoption hinges on trial

With IndiGo running nearly 2,000 flights daily, even partial use of OptiClimb could mean big savings on fuel and a smaller carbon footprint.

The trial's results will decide if it becomes permanent.

Developed with SITA, OptiClimb checks all the boxes for safety and compliance, plus, as Capt. Ashim Mittra put it, these tools help airlines tackle rising costs and environmental challenges in smarter ways.