IndiGo to trial OptiClimb AI advising takeoff speeds, saving 60-65kg
Business
IndiGo is set to begin trialing a new AI tool called OptiClimb on its Airbus planes, aiming to make flights more fuel-efficient.
Instead of sticking to one speed during takeoff, pilots can use real-time AI advice to tweak speeds, saving about 60 to 65kg of fuel each time.
IndiGo OptiClimb adoption hinges on trial
With IndiGo running nearly 2,000 flights daily, even partial use of OptiClimb could mean big savings on fuel and a smaller carbon footprint.
The trial's results will decide if it becomes permanent.
Developed with SITA, OptiClimb checks all the boxes for safety and compliance, plus, as Capt. Ashim Mittra put it, these tools help airlines tackle rising costs and environmental challenges in smarter ways.