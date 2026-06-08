IndiGo unveils 2030 vision with 550-aircraft fleet
What's the story
IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd has announced an ambitious growth strategy aimed at making it a key player in the global aviation sector by 2030. As part of its "IndiGo 2030" vision, the airline plans to achieve an annual capacity of 300 billion available seat kilometers (ASK) and cater to 200 million passengers by the end of this decade.
Growth strategy
Fleet of over 550 aircraft by FY30
IndiGo expects its capacity growth to remain in single digits during FY27, before picking up to a mid-teen compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY28 and FY30. The airline is also eyeing more than 3,000 daily departures and a fleet of over 550 aircraft by the end of this decade. This aggressive expansion plan is part of IndiGo's broader strategy to become a dominant player in the global aviation market.
Market shift
Shift toward international operations
A major component of IndiGo's growth strategy is international expansion. The airline plans to increase its mid and long-haul international operations from the current 4% to 10-15% of its total capacity. As a result, the contribution of the domestic market to overall capacity is expected to decrease from 96% currently, to between 85-90%. This shift indicates IndiGo's commitment toward becoming a more globally-focused airline.
Premium expansion
Increase in business-class capacity
IndiGo also plans to increase the share of owned aircraft in its fleet from the current 20% to between 30-40%. The airline is also focusing on enhancing its premium offerings. IndiGo plans to increase its business-class seat capacity from over 2,800 seats currently, to more than 4,300 seats by FY27-end. The rollout of its "Stretch" premium product will also be accelerated under this growth strategy.