IndiGo unveils 2030 vision with 550-aircraft fleet

Premium expansion

Increase in business-class capacity

IndiGo also plans to increase the share of owned aircraft in its fleet from the current 20% to between 30-40%. The airline is also focusing on enhancing its premium offerings. IndiGo plans to increase its business-class seat capacity from over 2,800 seats currently, to more than 4,300 seats by FY27-end. The rollout of its "Stretch" premium product will also be accelerated under this growth strategy.