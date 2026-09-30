IndiGo wins Skytrax cabin crew, claims 16th regional low-cost award
Business
IndiGo just bagged the "Best Airline Cabin Crew" title for India and South Asia in 2026 from Skytrax.
The airline also was recognized as the region's "Best Low-Cost Airline" for the 16th time.
Air India rises to 57th globally
Air India and Air India Express followed IndiGo in the rankings, with Air India moving up to 57th globally this year.
Asian airlines are clearly leading the pack: Cathay Pacific took top global honors for cabin crew, while Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines rounded out the top three.
Fun fact: 15 of the world's top 20 airlines are now from Asia.