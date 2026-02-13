IndiGo's 1-stop flights to Istanbul: What you need to know
Business
IndiGo is switching things up for its Mumbai and Delhi to Istanbul routes—starting February 28, 2026, they'll run one-stop flights using A320s, with a quick layover at Ras Al Khaimah.
This move fills the gap left by leased Boeing 777s and will keep travelers moving until IndiGo's new long-range A321XLR jets arrive for nonstop service.
Why this matters
It's a cool peek into how airlines handle fleet upgrades and changing travel demand.
According to the source, the second A321XLR is expected by the end of March 2026, and the first XLR's inaugural Istanbul flight is slated for the Mumbai-Istanbul sector.
With more of these jets coming soon (and roomier "Stretch" seats), expect longer, comfier direct flights from India in the near future.