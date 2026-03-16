IndiGo's BluChip members can now earn while shopping duty-free Business Mar 16, 2026

IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings have partnered to allow IndiGo BluChip members to earn five BluChips for every ₹100 spent on duty-free purchases pre-booked through the Adani platform.

Now, IndiGo's BluChip loyalty members can score five BluChips for every ₹100 spent on duty-free items: just book ahead through the Adani Airports platform.

It's a move to make travel perks go beyond just flights.