IndiGo's BluChip members can now earn while shopping duty-free
Business
IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings have partnered to allow IndiGo BluChip members to earn five BluChips for every ₹100 spent on duty-free purchases pre-booked through the Adani platform.
Now, IndiGo's BluChip loyalty members can score five BluChips for every ₹100 spent on duty-free items: just book ahead through the Adani Airports platform.
It's a move to make travel perks go beyond just flights.
How to earn while you shop
It's pretty simple: log in through the portal, link your BluChip ID, browse and pay for duty-free goodies online before your trip, then pick them up at the airport.
Your rewards are credited within 24-48 hours of completing the purchase.