IndiGo's parent company sees 20% profit dip in Q1 FY2026

IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, saw its Q1 FY2026 profit fall by 20% to ₹2,176 crore—missing analyst expectations. Higher costs and tough market conditions played a big role in this dip.

Revenue up, but costs tell a different story Revenue grew nearly 5% to ₹20,496 crore, but rising expenses like rent and repairs (up 18%) squeezed profits.

Operating margin slipped from 26.4% to 25.5%, showing that even with more money coming in, running the business got pricier.

Passenger growth for IndiGo, but planes were less full on average IndiGo kept growing despite global tensions and airspace issues: it added more flights (capacity up 16%) and carried over 31 million passengers (up nearly 12%).

Still, planes were a bit less full on average, and earnings per passenger dropped slightly.