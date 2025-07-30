NSE hits 12 crore unique investors milestone
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just passed 230 million trading accounts as of July 2025, adding a whopping 10 million since April.
Even with many people holding more than one account, there are now nearly 12 crore unique investors—proof that stock market interest is booming, especially among younger and first-time traders.
Maharashtra tops list of states with most trading accounts
Maharashtra leads with almost four crore accounts (17% of the total), followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Rajasthan—these five states make up nearly half of all NSE accounts.
With so many newcomers joining in, NSE and SEBI have ramped up investor education programs big time: over 14,000 sessions reached eight lakh participants in FY25 alone.
The goal? Helping new investors feel confident and understand the risks before diving in.
