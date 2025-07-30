Next Article
Tata Investment Corporation is considering a stock split: Details here
Tata Investment Corporation, part of the Tata Group, is meeting on August 4 to talk about splitting its shares.
If they go for it, each share's face value would drop from ₹10, meaning more shares in circulation and possibly making it easier (and cheaper) for people to invest.
Stock splits can make pricey shares more accessible
Stock splits can make pricey shares more accessible—think of it as breaking a pizza into more slices so more people can grab a piece.
They've also been pretty generous with dividends lately—₹48, ₹28, and ₹27 per share over the last three years.
As of July 30, 2025, their stock is trading at ₹6,730 and hasn't moved much this year.
If you're watching Indian stocks or thinking about investing for the first time, this could be one to keep an eye on.