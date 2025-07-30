IndiGo's profits drop, but revenue hits record high: What's cooking
IndiGo just reported a 21% drop in profits for April-June 2025, even though more people are flying.
Their net profit slipped to ₹2,161 crore from last year's ₹2,727 crore.
Still, revenue rose 5% thanks to a big jump in domestic travel—over 10% more Indians flew with them this quarter.
Pakistan's airspace closure affected profits
After the April terror attack in Kashmir, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airlines.
That meant around 600 west-bound international flights, mostly from Air India and IndiGo, had to take longer routes and stop for extra fuel.
Even though fuel prices were lower than last year, these detours drove up costs and ate into profits.
Airline holds over 64% of domestic market
Despite all the hurdles, IndiGo actually grew its share of India's skies—now holding a huge 64.4% of the domestic market (up from 61%).
With overall air travel in India also rising this quarter, it shows just how much Indians are sticking with flying—and with IndiGo—even when times get bumpy.