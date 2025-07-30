Sensex crosses 81,480 for the 1st time
Markets finished a bit up on Wednesday, even with all the ups and downs from the monthly F&O expiry.
Nifty closed at 24,855 and Sensex hit 81,482—helped by gains in IT, FMCG, and capital goods stocks.
HDFC Bank stood out by reaching a new 52-week high.
Top gainers on Wednesday
If you're tracking stocks or just curious about market vibes, it was a big day for several names—about 140 stocks hit their yearly highs.
L&T jumped nearly 5% after posting a huge profit boost. Greaves Cotton and Star Health also saw solid gains thanks to strong earnings.
Nifty might face challenges around 25,000 mark
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the US Fed's meeting on July 31.
Analysts say Nifty might struggle around the 25,000 mark but has support below that range.
With global events in play, experts suggest staying hedged to handle any surprises coming up.