IndiGo's stock jumps as airline fully implements new pilot rules
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is now fully following the updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) after the DGCA's temporary exemptions expired on February 10, 2026.
Investors seemed happy—IndiGo's stock jumped 1.5% to ₹5,030 at 11:02am on February 11, 2026.
What are the new FDTL rules?
The new FDTL rules, rolled out in November 2025, give pilots more rest (48 hours a week instead of 36) and cut down night landings to help fight fatigue.
This is all about making flights safer for everyone on board and giving pilots a healthier work schedule.
IndiGo's bumpy ride to compliance
IndiGo had a rough patch adjusting—over 5,500 flights were canceled in December which a DGCA probe attributed to a mix of operational deficiencies, over-optimisation of crew and aircraft utilization, inadequate regulatory preparedness, shortcomings in system/software support and reduced buffer margins.
The DGCA stepped in with temporary rule relaxations but also fined IndiGo ₹22.2 crore and forced them to cut daily flights by 10%.
Now, IndiGo has boosted its pilot team above required numbers and a government review found the airline on track.