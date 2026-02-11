IndiGo's stock jumps as airline fully implements new pilot rules

The new FDTL rules, rolled out in November 2025, give pilots more rest (48 hours a week instead of 36) and cut down night landings to help fight fatigue. This is all about making flights safer for everyone on board and giving pilots a healthier work schedule.

IndiGo's bumpy ride to compliance

IndiGo had a rough patch adjusting—over 5,500 flights were canceled in December which a DGCA probe attributed to a mix of operational deficiencies, over-optimisation of crew and aircraft utilization, inadequate regulatory preparedness, shortcomings in system/software support and reduced buffer margins.

The DGCA stepped in with temporary rule relaxations but also fined IndiGo ₹22.2 crore and forced them to cut daily flights by 10%.

Now, IndiGo has boosted its pilot team above required numbers and a government review found the airline on track.