IndiQube posts 34% Q2 FY27 revenue to ₹475cr H1 ₹904cr
Business
IndiQube, known for its flexible workspaces, just posted a strong Q2 with revenue up 34% from last year, hitting ₹475 crore.
For the first half of FY27, total revenue reached ₹904 crore, showing that demand for modern office spaces is still going strong.
IndiQube PAT ₹92cr EBITDA ₹105cr
The company's profit after tax climbed 66% to ₹92 crore, and EBITDA rose 40% to ₹105 crore.
IndiQube now manages 10.86 million square feet across 138 centers in 17 cities, keeping a high occupancy rate (91%) for 241 K seats.
Their value-added services also saw a huge boost, up 74%, now making up 17% of their operating revenue, with most income coming from Global Capability Centers and a diverse client base.