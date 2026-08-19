Individuals and HUFs above 1 cr must disclose assets, liabilities

Heads up if you're running a business: if your business income was more than ₹1 crore in FY 2025-26 (file by August 31, 2026), you'll need to share details of all your assets and liabilities.

This rule applies to individuals and HUFs, and it's meant to keep things transparent and curb tax evasion.

Skipping or half-doing this part could get you flagged by the tax department.