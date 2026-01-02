INDmoney's revenue nearly triples, but losses grow to ₹76cr
INDmoney just had a huge year—its operating revenue shot up to ₹164 crore in FY25, more than double last year's. Total revenue climbed 67% as well.
But all this growth came with a cost: losses widened from ₹32 crore to ₹76 crore, mainly due to front-loaded investments in trading infrastructure, global investing capabilities, in-house lending, compliance and technology systems, and higher user acquisition costs.
Where the money comes from—and what's next
Most of INDmoney's income (about 85%) now comes from steady sources like long-term asset holdings, not risky trades.
They've also launched INDstocks to boost their trading game, which pushed up user acquisition costs.
Despite higher losses right now, INDmoney is betting on tech upgrades and new services to attract more users and eventually turn profitable as wealth management demand rises in India.