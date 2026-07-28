Indo-MIM IPO allotment expected today ahead of July 30 listing

Indo-MIM's IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, and the company will officially hit the stock market on July 30, 2026.

If you applied, you can quickly check if you got shares by heading to MUFG Intime India, NSE, or BSE and entering your PAN and application number for NSE and BSE, or your PAN, application number, or DP or client ID for MUFG Intime India.