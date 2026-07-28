Indo-MIM IPO allotment expected today ahead of July 30 listing
Indo-MIM's IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, and the company will officially hit the stock market on July 30, 2026.
If you applied, you can quickly check if you got shares by heading to MUFG Intime India, NSE, or BSE and entering your PAN and application number for NSE and BSE, or your PAN, application number, or DP or client ID for MUFG Intime India.
Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 72.34 times
This IPO was a hot ticket: subscriptions hit 72.34 times overall! Big institutional investors especially jumped in (204.34 times), while noninstitutional and retail investors also showed strong interest.
The gray market premium is around ₹190 above the issue price, hinting at a possible listing price near ₹675 per share.
Indo-MIM plans to use ₹400 crore from the raised funds to pay off debts and boost its financial health before starting its market journey.