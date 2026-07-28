Indo-MIM IPO allotment today: How to check status online

Investors can check their allotment status via MUFG Intime India (Registrar), NSE, or BSE.

On the Registrar's website, they have to select Indo-MIM from a dropdown menu and enter their PAN/application number/DP/Client ID.

On NSE and BSE websites, they have to select Equity category and then Indo-MIM from the list before entering their application number/PAN for checking status.