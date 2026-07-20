Indo-MIM IPO ₹500cr new issue and up to ₹3,312cr sale

Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based global leader in metal injection molding, is kicking off its IPO on July 23.

Shares are priced between ₹461 and ₹485 and the offer wraps up on July 27.

The company is raising ₹500 crore through new shares, while major shareholders like Green Meadows Investments, Anuradha Koduri, and IIT Madras are selling stakes worth up to ₹3,312 crore.