Indo-MIM IPO ₹500cr new issue and up to ₹3,312cr sale
Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based global leader in metal injection molding, is kicking off its IPO on July 23.
Shares are priced between ₹461 and ₹485 and the offer wraps up on July 27.
The company is raising ₹500 crore through new shares, while major shareholders like Green Meadows Investments, Anuradha Koduri, and IIT Madras are selling stakes worth up to ₹3,312 crore.
Indo-MIM to repay ₹400cr debt
Most of the fresh funds will help Indo-MIM pay off debt (₹400 crore) and support other business needs.
Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE by July 30, with a projected market cap of nearly ₹24,000 crore if priced at the top end.
Indo-MIM runs factories across India, the United States, the UK and Mexico, making over 9,000 parts for industries from cars to healthcare, and reported a 26% increase in FY26 (financial year ended March 31, 2026).