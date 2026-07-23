Indo-MIM opens ₹3,812 cr IPO, bids close July 27
Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based company making precision engineering parts, just launched its IPO. It's open for bids until July 27.
It's aiming to raise ₹3,812 crore by offering shares priced between ₹461 and ₹485 each.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of 6.82 crore shares.
Indo-MIM uses Metal Injection Molding globally
Shares are split up for big investors (50%), non-institutional folks (15%), and regular retail buyers (35%).
Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM uses Metal Injection Molding tech to make components used in cars, planes, medical devices, and more across its facilities in India, the US the UK and Mexico.
Indo-MIM raised ₹1,141 cr from anchors
In FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) it reported ₹4,193 crore in revenue with a net profit of ₹533 crore.
Before the IPO even opened, it raised ₹1,141 crore from anchor investors on July 22.
Most of the new funds will go toward paying off debt and general business needs.