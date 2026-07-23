Indo-MIM opens ₹3,812 cr IPO, bids close July 27

Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based company making precision engineering parts, just launched its IPO. It's open for bids until July 27.

It's aiming to raise ₹3,812 crore by offering shares priced between ₹461 and ₹485 each.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of 6.82 crore shares.