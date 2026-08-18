Indo-MIM stock jumps 10% after 1st-quarter results, trading at ₹950.5
Business
Indo-MIM's stock jumped 10% on Tuesday after its first-quarter results as a public company.
The stock started strong with a 45% premium over its issue price of ₹485 and was trading at ₹950.5, almost double the IPO price and up nearly 36% from its listing.
Indo-MIM June revenue ₹1,219Cr EBITDA ₹407Cr
For the June quarter, Indo-MIM grew revenue by 9% to ₹1,219 crore and boosted EBITDA by 25%, hitting ₹407 crore.
The EBITDA margin climbed to 33.4%.
With 77% of sales coming from exports, Indo-MIM has solidified its spot as a global leader in metal injection molding right out of the gate.