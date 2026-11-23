Indo-MIM targets 15-17% growth, 17% PAT, ₹5,000cr by FY27
Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based company, is setting its sights on 15% to 17% long-term revenue growth, thanks to rising demand for humanoid robotics and aerospace tech, especially in the US
Krishna Chivukula, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indo-MIM, wants to hit ₹5,000 crore in revenue by FY27 while keeping profit after tax (PAT) margins strong at 17%
. Investors seem excited too: Indo-MIM's stock has jumped over 10% in the past month.
Indo-MIM focuses on robotics, gas turbines
The company is zeroing in on high-precision parts for robots and planes, working with companies across the space on product development.
Industrial gas turbines are also a big focus, with its US operations largely comprising IGT-related work as power needs grow.
Expect more details on their game plan and outlook by February.