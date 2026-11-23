Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based company, is setting its sights on 15% to 17% long-term revenue growth, thanks to rising demand for humanoid robotics and aerospace tech, especially in the US

Krishna Chivukula, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indo-MIM, wants to hit ₹5,000 crore in revenue by FY27 while keeping profit after tax (PAT) margins strong at 17%

. Investors seem excited too: Indo-MIM's stock has jumped over 10% in the past month.