Indo-MIM targets ₹5,000cr by FY27 after Q1 ₹1,219cr revenue

Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based industrial mold maker, is on track for major growth, aiming to hit ₹5,000 crore in revenue by fiscal 2027 with a 20% yearly boost.

Their Q1 fiscal 2027 numbers already look solid: ₹1,219 crore in revenue and ₹240 crore profit, with strong 33.4% margins.

Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer Krishna Chivukula KJ says they expect margins to settle around 28% to 30% as they get more efficient and fine-tune their product mix.