Indo-MIM targets ₹5,000cr by FY27 after Q1 ₹1,219cr revenue
Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based industrial mold maker, is on track for major growth, aiming to hit ₹5,000 crore in revenue by fiscal 2027 with a 20% yearly boost.
Their Q1 fiscal 2027 numbers already look solid: ₹1,219 crore in revenue and ₹240 crore profit, with strong 33.4% margins.
Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer Krishna Chivukula KJ says they expect margins to settle around 28% to 30% as they get more efficient and fine-tune their product mix.
Indo-MIM posts aerospace US defense gains
Indo-MIM isn't just sticking to one lane: their aerospace business grew 14% to 15%, and US defense operations jumped 15% to 25% this quarter.
Consumer electronics now makes up about 11% to 12% of their revenue. Even though margins are tight there, Chivukula sees big potential as more electronics manufacturing moves to India.
With steady gains across these sectors and a diverse portfolio, the company feels confident about hitting its ambitious targets.