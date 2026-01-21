INDO SMC IPO makes a strong debut with 7% premium Business Jan 21, 2026

INDO SMC, which makes enclosure boxes for energy meters, current and potential transformers, distribution boxes, panels, FRP gratings and other power distribution and circuit protection equipment, is set to debut on the BSE SME platform with a gray market premium of around 7%.

The company raised ₹91.95 crore by issuing 0.62 crore shares, and the IPO was massively oversubscribed—110 times overall.