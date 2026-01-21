INDO SMC IPO makes a strong debut with 7% premium
INDO SMC, which makes enclosure boxes for energy meters, current and potential transformers, distribution boxes, panels, FRP gratings and other power distribution and circuit protection equipment, is set to debut on the BSE SME platform with a gray market premium of around 7%.
The company raised ₹91.95 crore by issuing 0.62 crore shares, and the IPO was massively oversubscribed—110 times overall.
What does INDO SMC do?
INDO SMC manufactures key components like enclosure boxes for energy meters, transformers, and circuit protection gear.
Their products are used across electrical, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.
They run four facilities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan with their own testing labs.
Investor buzz & business snapshot
Investor interest was huge: non-institutional buyers subscribed 164 times over, while retail investors and institutions also showed strong demand.
Anchor investors picked up ₹26 crore worth of shares ahead of the IPO.
For April-September 2025, INDO SMC posted ₹112 crore in revenue with a profit after tax of ₹11 crore.