Why NVIDIA partner Megaspeed's office in Indonesia was raided
What's the story
Indonesian police raided the office of the local subsidiary of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud-computing company and Asia-Pacific partner of NVIDIA. The raid was conducted earlier this year at the request of US authorities, The Straits Times reported. Megaspeed has been under suspicion for allegedly aiding Chinese firms in acquiring advanced NVIDIA chips that are subject to Washington's export restrictions. However, there has been no public finding that it has violated the rules.
Investigation
Raid part of investigation requested by FBI
The raid was part of an investigation requested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Straits Times reported.
Indonesian police allegedly discovered unopened server racks at Megaspeed's office but no graphics processing units (GPUs).
An unnamed source from the Indonesian government claimed that most of the NVIDIA hardware purchased by Megaspeed entities was likely sent to China, possibly via private jet after arriving in Indonesia.
Imports
Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary established in May 2024
Shipping records obtained by Reuters from trade data provider ImportGenius show that Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary imported NVIDIA hardware between 2024 and 2026.
The shipments included H100 processors and related components from suppliers like Gigabyte subsidiary Giga Computing.
Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary was established in May 2024, according to a company profile on the law ministry's website.