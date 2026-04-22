inDrive joins World Economic Forum unicorn community, expands in India

Arsen Tomsky: peer-to-peer model empowers users

The company's founder, Arsen Tomsky, says their mission is all about giving people more control over their choices.

inDrive already operates in 48 countries and more than 1,000 cities using its peer-to-peer pricing model to help both drivers and riders, especially in places where affordable transport really matters.

Tomsky adds they're excited to work with global leaders and contribute to dialogue.