inDrive joins World Economic Forum unicorn community, expands in India
Business
inDrive, the ride-hailing and delivery app known for letting users negotiate fares with drivers, just joined the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community, a club for influential, fast-growing companies.
With this move, inDrive wants to make digital services more transparent and accessible, especially as it keeps expanding across Indian cities.
Arsen Tomsky: peer-to-peer model empowers users
The company's founder, Arsen Tomsky, says their mission is all about giving people more control over their choices.
inDrive already operates in 48 countries and more than 1,000 cities using its peer-to-peer pricing model to help both drivers and riders, especially in places where affordable transport really matters.
Tomsky adds they're excited to work with global leaders and contribute to dialogue.