inDrive to launch robotaxi trials in Astana Kazakhstan by 2027

inDrive, the ride-hailing app taking on Uber, is gearing up to launch robotaxi tests in Kazakhstan by 2027.

Teaming up with Pony.ai and NVIDIA, testing will begin in the first half of 2027 in Astana.

At first, there will be a safety operator on board, but the goal is to go fully driverless as things progress.

It is a big step for inDrive as it jumps into the self-driving taxi scene.