inDrive to launch robotaxi trials in Astana Kazakhstan by 2027
inDrive, the ride-hailing app taking on Uber, is gearing up to launch robotaxi tests in Kazakhstan by 2027.
Teaming up with Pony.ai and NVIDIA, testing will begin in the first half of 2027 in Astana.
At first, there will be a safety operator on board, but the goal is to go fully driverless as things progress.
It is a big step for inDrive as it jumps into the self-driving taxi scene.
Pony.ai aims for over 3,500 robotaxis
For these tests, Pony.ai is bringing its Gen-7 robotaxis while NVIDIA supplies its Hyperion platform and Halos safety system, both designed to boost AI smarts and safety for autonomous rides.
This move fits right into the global push for self-driving ride-hailing, with Pony.ai aiming for over 3,500 robotaxis across more than 20 cities by the end of 2026.
Even Uber is getting involved with similar tech trials elsewhere, so it looks like driverless cabs are closer than ever.