IndusBridge Ventures launches 2000 cr fund for Indian defense exports
Business
IndusBridge Ventures just rolled out a massive ₹2,000 crore fund to boost Indian defense companies.
The goal? Help India grab a bigger slice of the global defense market, with co-founder Ravi Kapoor predicting exports could soon reach ₹50,000 crore.
Fund backs defense tech self reliance
The fund is pooling money from family offices, wealthy investors, banks, and defense firms. IndusBridge wants to support Indian companies building tech for both local and global needs.
Kapoor pointed out that India's current geopolitical climate makes self-reliance crucial.
Devjani, drawing on his experience at RTX Corporation, said this move is about making sure India isn't dependent on foreign software or supply chains for national security.