IndusInd Bank now offers work-from-home option to more employees 

IndusInd Bank's expanded WFH framework is designed with a customer-first approach, ensuring that customer service and branch operations continue as usual. The bank said the new system is supported by "digital-first practices, and agile execution," which helps drive "better utilization of time, enhanced productivity, and more efficient ways of working." The initiative is also part of the bank's larger goal to create "a more agile and high-performance workplace."

Hybrid expansion

YES BANK also moving toward hybrid model

YES BANK has also confirmed that some of its teams are already working in a hybrid mode. The bank is planning to extend this model further, especially for non-customer facing roles. Archana Shiroor, the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at YES BANK, said, "At YES BANK, some of our teams are already working in a hybrid mode. We are also actively moving toward extending the hybrid mode to other non-customer facing roles."