IndusInd Bank now offers work-from-home option to more employees
What's the story
IndusInd Bank has announced the expansion of its roster-based work-from-home (WFH) framework to more departments, following its successful adoption across select teams. The move is part of the bank's commitment to "sustainable and responsible growth" through "resource optimization and operational effectiveness." The decision also aligns with the Indian government's push for WFH and virtual collaboration as a means to conserve resources and promote efficiency.
Customer focus
Digital-first practices and agile execution
IndusInd Bank's expanded WFH framework is designed with a customer-first approach, ensuring that customer service and branch operations continue as usual. The bank said the new system is supported by "digital-first practices, and agile execution," which helps drive "better utilization of time, enhanced productivity, and more efficient ways of working." The initiative is also part of the bank's larger goal to create "a more agile and high-performance workplace."
Hybrid expansion
YES BANK also moving toward hybrid model
YES BANK has also confirmed that some of its teams are already working in a hybrid mode. The bank is planning to extend this model further, especially for non-customer facing roles. Archana Shiroor, the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at YES BANK, said, "At YES BANK, some of our teams are already working in a hybrid mode. We are also actively moving toward extending the hybrid mode to other non-customer facing roles."