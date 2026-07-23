IndusInd Bank calls ₹10,000cr fundraising plan a backup
Business
IndusInd Bank says its recently approved ₹10,000 crore fundraising plan is just a backup option for now, not an immediate move to raise money.
Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Anand reassured everyone that the bank's finances are solid, with strong capital ratios, and promised any real fundraising would be announced openly.
June quarter 2026 profit ₹2,418cr
This update came right after IndusInd posted a 26% jump in net profit for the June quarter 2026 (₹2,418 crore), along with a healthy rise in net interest income.
The bank is aiming for a 1% return on assets this fiscal year (FY2026-27) and wants to boost its share of foreign currency deposits through new initiatives by the end of September 2026.