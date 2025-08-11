IndusInd Bank launches dedicated banking program for early-stage startups
IndusInd Bank just rolled out "Indus StartUp Banking," a new program designed to make life easier for early-stage startups in India.
If your startup is under 10 years old, you can get tailored banking solutions, credit options, and extra resources to help you grow—no complicated hoops to jump through.
Founders get access to exclusive personal banking perks
Startups get access to swanky meeting lounges in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, plus a three-year waiver on non-maintenance charges for current accounts.
The program also unlocks over 250 APIs through a developer portal and offers handy extras like payment tools, tax filing help, legal advice, HR services, and ESOP management.
Founders score exclusive personal banking perks and expert-led sessions—all part of IndusInd's push to boost India's booming startup scene.