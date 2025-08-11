How IndusInd Bank is helping early-stage start-ups in India

IndusInd Bank has launched 'Indus StartUp Banking,' a comprehensive initiative aimed at supporting early-stage start-ups in India. The program offers a range of banking facilities and credit services. These include current accounts with no non-maintenance charges for three years, API access through a developer portal, payment and collection solutions, corporate salary accounts for employees, as well as tax filing and legal advisory services.

Additional perks Access to premium lounges, personal banking benefits The 'Indus StartUp Banking' program also provides exclusive access to premium PIONEER lounges in several Indian cities. These include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kolkata. The spaces can be used for meetings with clients and investors. The program also offers exclusive PIONEER personal banking benefits as well as expert-led sessions for founders of start-ups under 10 years old.

Mission statement 'Start-up founders can scale confidently' Soumitra Sen, the Head of Consumer Banking & Marketing at IndusInd Bank, said the new offering is designed to simplify day-to-day operations and reduce financial friction. He added that it provides a platform for start-up founders to scale confidently. "As India's start-up ecosystem continues to drive innovation and economic transformation, IndusInd Bank is proud to play a key role in nurturing their journey," Sen said.