You can now buy Campa Cola in Sri Lanka

The Campa product range in Sri Lanka includes the classic Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange, and energy drinks like Campa NRG Gold Boost. Each 250ml bottle is priced at ₹100, a price point that RCPL believes will appeal to consumers looking for value-for-money refreshment options.

Strategic partnership

Excitement over brand's entry

Ketan Mody, the Executive Director at Reliance Consumer Products Limited, expressed excitement over the brand's entry into the Sri Lankan market. He said that they are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. Daminda Gamlath, President of John Keells Consumer Foods Sector, also spoke about leveraging their strong distribution network and market knowledge to establish Campa as a household name in Sri Lanka.