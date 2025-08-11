You can now buy Campa Cola in Sri Lanka
What's the story
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has launched its Campa Beverages brand in Sri Lanka. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its soft drink portfolio beyond India. The launch is a joint effort with Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of the John Keells Group, leveraging their extensive distribution network and operational capabilities.
Product details
Campa's product range in Sri Lanka
The Campa product range in Sri Lanka includes the classic Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange, and energy drinks like Campa NRG Gold Boost. Each 250ml bottle is priced at ₹100, a price point that RCPL believes will appeal to consumers looking for value-for-money refreshment options.
Strategic partnership
Excitement over brand's entry
Ketan Mody, the Executive Director at Reliance Consumer Products Limited, expressed excitement over the brand's entry into the Sri Lankan market. He said that they are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. Daminda Gamlath, President of John Keells Consumer Foods Sector, also spoke about leveraging their strong distribution network and market knowledge to establish Campa as a household name in Sri Lanka.
Business expansion
RCPL reported ₹11,500cr revenue in FY25
Recently, Reliance's FMCG arm had partnered with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to co-create and sell Spinner sports drinks. In FY25, RCPL reported a revenue of ₹11,500 crore with Campa and Independence crossing ₹1,000 crore each in sales.