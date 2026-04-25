IndusInd Bank names Sunil Kumar Singh CCO after hedging scandal

IndusInd adds 4 additional directors

To tighten up governance, IndusInd has added new talent to its board: Ganesh Sankaran and Jagdeep Mallareddy as Additional Directors in the category of Executive Directors, plus Nilesh Vikamsey (a finance pro) and Ravindra Garikipati (ex-Flipkart CTO) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director.

These moves are meant to help the bank move forward with more stability.