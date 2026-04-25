IndusInd Bank names Sunil Kumar Singh CCO after hedging scandal
Business
IndusInd Bank just saw 12 senior leaders exit in the past year, including both its CEO and deputy CEO, after a hedging scandal made headlines in March 2025.
The bank is now trying to steady things by bringing in Sunil Kumar Singh as the new chief compliance officer, hoping to restore some trust.
IndusInd adds 4 additional directors
To tighten up governance, IndusInd has added new talent to its board: Ganesh Sankaran and Jagdeep Mallareddy as Additional Directors in the category of Executive Directors, plus Nilesh Vikamsey (a finance pro) and Ravindra Garikipati (ex-Flipkart CTO) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director.
These moves are meant to help the bank move forward with more stability.