IndusInd Bank posts net profit up 72% at ₹1,037cr
Business
IndusInd Bank just posted a strong start to FY27, with net profit up 72% at ₹1,037 crore compared to last year.
This big leap came from slightly higher interest income and a sharp drop in operating costs, a combination that helped the bank boost its bottom line.
IndusInd Bank expenses down over 12%
While overall revenue dipped a bit, cutting expenses by over 12% meant more money left over before provisions.
The bank's asset quality also got better, with fewer bad loans and improved capital strength.
Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Anand emphasized staying resilient and investing in technology to keep the growth going, even when things are uncertain globally.