IndusInd Bank swings back to profit in Q4 FY26
What's the story
IndusInd Bank has reported a net profit of ₹594.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, significantly higher than the net loss of ₹2,329 crore in the same period last year. The bank's performance was driven by lower provisions and improved asset quality. The bank's gross slippages fell sharply to ₹1,825 crore in Q4 FY26, from ₹2,560 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹5,014 crore in Q4 FY25.
Financial growth
NII jumps 43% YoY, PPOP turns positive
The bank's net interest income (NII) jumped 43.4% year-on-year to ₹4,372 crore, beating estimates. The NII is the difference between the interest earned from lending and that paid to depositors. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹2,295 crore, a stark contrast from a loss of ₹491 crore in the same quarter last year.
Quality enhancement
Significant improvement in asset quality
The bank's asset quality improved significantly in the March-ended quarter. Net slippages fell to ₹1,359 crore from ₹2,159 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹4,526 crore in the year-ago period. Consequently, provisions and contingencies for the bank fell to ₹1,482 crore from ₹2,522 crore in the same period last year. This has led to a decline in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratios by 13bps and 4bps YoY respectively.
Financial strain
Deposits and advances remain under pressure
Despite the improvements, the bank's deposits and advances continued to be under pressure. As of March 31, 2026, deposits stood at ₹3,99,931 crore against ₹4,10,862 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, advances were at ₹3,15,871 crore against ₹3,45,019 crore as on March 31 last year. These figures indicate a decline in both deposits and advances for IndusInd Bank over the past year.