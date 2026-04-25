IndusInd Bank swings back to profit in Q4 FY26

IndusInd Bank has reported a net profit of ₹594.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, significantly higher than the net loss of ₹2,329 crore in the same period last year. The bank's performance was driven by lower provisions and improved asset quality. The bank's gross slippages fell sharply to ₹1,825 crore in Q4 FY26, from ₹2,560 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹5,014 crore in Q4 FY25.

Financial growth NII jumps 43% YoY, PPOP turns positive The bank's net interest income (NII) jumped 43.4% year-on-year to ₹4,372 crore, beating estimates. The NII is the difference between the interest earned from lending and that paid to depositors. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹2,295 crore, a stark contrast from a loss of ₹491 crore in the same quarter last year.

Quality enhancement Significant improvement in asset quality The bank's asset quality improved significantly in the March-ended quarter. Net slippages fell to ₹1,359 crore from ₹2,159 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹4,526 crore in the year-ago period. Consequently, provisions and contingencies for the bank fell to ₹1,482 crore from ₹2,522 crore in the same period last year. This has led to a decline in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratios by 13bps and 4bps YoY respectively.

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