IndusInd Bank: Senior execs exit as leadership changes shake things up Business Jan 03, 2026

IndusInd Bank is going through a big leadership shuffle, with several top executives stepping down.

Rana Vikram Anand (head of customer management) leaves in April, and Anish Behl (head of wealth and para banking) exits this month.

This follows a string of high-profile resignations at the bank over the past year.