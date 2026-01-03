Next Article
IndusInd Bank: Senior execs exit as leadership changes shake things up
Business
IndusInd Bank is going through a big leadership shuffle, with several top executives stepping down.
Rana Vikram Anand (head of customer management) leaves in April, and Anish Behl (head of wealth and para banking) exits this month.
This follows a string of high-profile resignations at the bank over the past year.
Why does this matter?
To steady things, IndusInd has brought in fresh faces—Ganesh Sankaran now heads wholesale banking, Balaji Narayanamurthy is chief data officer, and Amitabh Kumar Singh leads HR.
Who else is leaving?
With a strong background from stints at NSE and SBI Group—and an IIT Delhi degree—Bhasin was key to modernizing the bank's digital side.
His departure marks another big change for IndusInd as it looks to its next chapter.