IndusInd Bank shares drop over 3% after Sumant Kathpalia dismissal
IndusInd Bank's shares dropped more than 3% on Monday after the bank let go of its former MD & CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, due to accounting irregularities found in some derivative trades in March 2025.
The move means the bank invoked malus and clawback provisions against him, but did not disclose the amount of remuneration subject to recovery.
By 2pm the stock was trading at ₹973.95, down from Friday's close of ₹1,001.
IndusInd ex-CEO resigned April 29 2025
Kathpalia had already resigned on April 29, 2025, after these financial issues came to light in March 2025: they had knocked down the bank's net worth by approximately 2.35% of the bank's net worth as of December 2024.
Even after stepping down, he stayed on for disciplinary proceedings and was suspended in June 2025 (with effect from June 18, 2025).
The board reviewed an inquiry report before deciding to officially terminate him, in continuation of its disclosures dated April 29 and May 21, 2025.