IndusInd Bank's shares dropped more than 3% on Monday after the bank let go of its former MD & CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, due to accounting irregularities found in some derivative trades in March 2025.

The move means the bank invoked malus and clawback provisions against him, but did not disclose the amount of remuneration subject to recovery.

By 2pm the stock was trading at ₹973.95, down from Friday's close of ₹1,001.