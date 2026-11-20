IndusInd Bank terminates Sumant Kathpalia, invokes malus and clawback
IndusInd Bank has officially ended its ties with former MD-CEO Sumant Kathpalia, following an internal investigation into his conduct.
The board decided on November 20, 2026, to not only terminate his services but also invoke malus and clawback provisions right away.
IndusInd Bank derivatives loss nearly 1,960cr
Kathpalia's exit traces back to a major accounting issue in the bank's derivatives portfolio that reportedly cost nearly ₹1,960 crore.
After a report from a retired Bombay High Court judge and months of scrutiny, the bank acted on findings going back to when Kathpalia took charge in March 2020.
He had already resigned in April 2025 and accepted "moral responsibility" for the discrepancies.