IndusInd Bank's stock slips 1.8% on August 13 Business Aug 14, 2025

IndusInd Bank's stock slipped 1.8% to ₹783.05 on August 13, and hovered near ₹777.4 the next morning.

Even with this drop, it's up 1.3% over the past week and still ranks as a major private bank with a market cap around ₹60,256 crore.

The stock also tends to swing more than most, with a six-month beta of 1.83.