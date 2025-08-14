Next Article
IndusInd Bank's stock slips 1.8% on August 13
IndusInd Bank's stock slipped 1.8% to ₹783.05 on August 13, and hovered near ₹777.4 the next morning.
Even with this drop, it's up 1.3% over the past week and still ranks as a major private bank with a market cap around ₹60,256 crore.
The stock also tends to swing more than most, with a six-month beta of 1.83.
P/E ratio indicates strong growth expectations
A high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 60 shows investors are betting big on future growth.
Trading volume spiked to over 4 million shares on August 14, well above average, hinting that more people are watching or making moves.