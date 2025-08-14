Vi's Q1 results likely to show small revenue growth
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expected to release its Q1 2025 results.
Analysts say revenue should grow by about 5-6% compared to last year, but Vi is still dealing with big net losses.
Investors are paying close attention to how many new users Vi adds, whether average revenue per user (ARPU) goes up, and what the company says about spending plans as competition stays fierce.
Brokerages have mixed takes
Brokerages have mixed takes: Bank of America expects a 5.4% revenue bump and slightly smaller losses at ₹6,460 crore.
ICICI Securities sees a bigger loss—₹7,141 crore—but thinks ARPU could rise to ₹166 per user; they're sticking with a "Hold" rating and a ₹7 price target.
Centrum Broking predicts similar numbers and notes ARPU might improve as more users switch to 4G.
Overall, everyone agrees Vi faces some tough choices ahead in the telecom race.