Vi's Q1 results likely to show small revenue growth

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expected to release its Q1 2025 results.

Analysts say revenue should grow by about 5-6% compared to last year, but Vi is still dealing with big net losses.

Investors are paying close attention to how many new users Vi adds, whether average revenue per user (ARPU) goes up, and what the company says about spending plans as competition stays fierce.