Brigade Group's Q1 profit jumps 79% to ₹149cr
Brigade Group just posted a 79% jump in net profit for April-June 2026, hitting ₹149.88 crore compared to ₹83.72 crore in April-June 2025.
This big leap comes from strong home sales and new launches across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Overall revenue climbed approximately 20% to ₹1,332.86 crore.
Residential real estate did the heavy lifting—revenue there rose 22% to ₹892 crore, while average prices per square foot shot up by 24%.
Pre-sales reached ₹1,118 crore on nearly a million sq ft sold.
The company also boosted collections to ₹1,728 crore and saw EBITDA rise by 10%.
Hotel business is thriving
Brigade's hotel business is thriving, with EBITDA up 34%.
Office leasing brought in 15% more revenue this quarter with occupancy at a high 92%.
This mix shows Brigade isn't putting all its eggs in one basket.
Brigade is set for more growth
With plans for launching projects across 16 million sq ft and a huge land bank ready, Brigade is set for more growth.
Plus, ICRA upgraded its credit rating to AA (Stable), signaling stronger finances and growing market trust.