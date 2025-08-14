Brigade Group's Q1 profit jumps 79% to ₹149cr

Brigade Group just posted a 79% jump in net profit for April-June 2026, hitting ₹149.88 crore compared to ₹83.72 crore in April-June 2025. This big leap comes from strong home sales and new launches across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Overall revenue climbed approximately 20% to ₹1,332.86 crore.

Residential real estate did the heavy lifting Residential real estate did the heavy lifting—revenue there rose 22% to ₹892 crore, while average prices per square foot shot up by 24%.

Pre-sales reached ₹1,118 crore on nearly a million sq ft sold.

The company also boosted collections to ₹1,728 crore and saw EBITDA rise by 10%.

Hotel business is thriving Brigade's hotel business is thriving, with EBITDA up 34%.

Office leasing brought in 15% more revenue this quarter with occupancy at a high 92%.

This mix shows Brigade isn't putting all its eggs in one basket.